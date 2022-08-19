Robbery victim who fatally shot 7-year-old guilty of murder

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who opened fire after being robbed outside a mall has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl. Kennedy Maxie was struck while riding in a car with her family after a day of Christmas shopping in Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Daquan Reed faces sentencing on August 29 after being found guilty Thursday by a Fulton County jury. Prosecutors said Reed was robbed of his cellphone and money outside the Phipps Plaza mall in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood. They said he became enraged and fired a pistol from the rear passenger seat of a car.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.