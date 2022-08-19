Roadside bombing kills 2 policemen in northwestern Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a remotely detonated roadside bomb killed two policemen in a former militant stronghold in the country’s northwest. A district police chief says that Friday’s attack took place in Bajur, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing; a search for the perpetrators is underway. Bajur served as a sanctuary for the Pakistani Taliban until the military declared the region was cleared of local and foreign militants following a series of military operations in 2010. However, isolated militant attacks have continued there in the past several years.

