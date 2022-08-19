Mother is the 3rd person to die after Missouri home exploded

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home. Twenty-two-year-old Myranda Gale Golden was hurt Monday when her home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames and was taken to a burn unit in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 130 miles northeast of Memphis. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said in a news release that it was notified Friday that she had died. She was the mother of a 3-year-old who died Thursday and her significant other, Corey Coleman, died in the immediate aftermath of the blast. Seven others remain hospitalized in stable condition.

