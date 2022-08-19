‘I lost everything’: Algeria reels from deadly wildfires

Algerian firefighters have extinguished all but one of over 50 wildfires that ravaged the country this week. The fires in the North African nation left at least 37 people dead and consumed crops and cork forests. The state news agency says Friday that four people have been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to crops in the El Tarf region, the epicenter of the fires. Algeria’s prime minister says the larger problem was the exceptional heat and winds that fanned the flames across the region. Similar extreme weather and fires have hit countries around Europe this summer.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.