Grand jury wants school board members removed over massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury empaneled after a deadly mass shooting at a Parkland high school has recommended that four members of that school board be fired. The grand jury in a report released Friday called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend Broward County school board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. It also criticized former Superintendent Robert Runcie and former board member Rosalind Osgood, who is now a state senator. The grand jury has been investigating circumstances surrounding the 2018 shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead.

