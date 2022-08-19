At least 10 killed as gunmen storm hotel in Somali capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police and eyewitnesses say at least 10 people were killed in an attack by Islamic militants who stormed a hotel in Somalia’s capital late Friday. Several other people were injured and security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene of the attack at Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel. The attack started with explosions outside the hotel before gunmen entered the building. Gunfire could still be heard early Saturday as security forces tried to contain the last gunmen, who were thought to be holed up in the hotel. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack. There was no immediate word on the identities of the victims.

