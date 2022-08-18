Police in Nigeria find 20 mummified bodies in Benin City

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say they have discovered 20 mummified bodies including those of children in a building in Benin City in southern Nigeria, shocking many in what is usually a busy neighborhood. Police spokeswoman Jennifer Iwegbu said that three suspects have been arrested. She said armed police officers raided the building in Benin City, the capital of Edo state, acting on intelligence that it was a “suspected ritual shrine.” Nigeria’s security forces have in the past uncovered such shrines used by ritualists and kidnappers but the latest discovery is one of the most shocking in Nigeria in recent years considering the number of victims.

