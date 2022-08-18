Myanmar’s Suu Kyi testifies in her official secrets case

BANGKOK (AP) — Myanmar’s ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi has testified in a prison courtroom in the capital Naypyitaw for the first time in her official secrets case. Suu Kyi, who has been detained since her government was ousted last year by the military, is being tried with Australian economist Sean Turnell and three former Cabinet members on the same charge, which is punishable by up to 14 years in prison. The secrets statute criminalizes the possession, collection, recording, publishing or sharing of state information that is “directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy.” Suu Kyi was sentenced Monday to six-years imprisonment on four corruption charges, bring her total priosn term so far to 17 years, with other trials still ongoing.

