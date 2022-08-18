Man charged with murder in shooting of North Carolina deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder in the fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy last week. Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said Arturo Marin-Sotelo was charged Thursday in the Aug. 11 killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd. Lt. Walter Adams said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected. He urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the sheriff’s office. Byrd was a K-9 officer who had been with the sheriff’s office for 13 years. Baker said last week that Byrd was killed after stopping along a dark stretch of road late at night.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.