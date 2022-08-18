Kansas City police: Toddler dies with drugs in system

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a woman has been jailed after her 2-year-old son was found dead in a home strewn with apparent drugs and drug paraphernalia. The Jackson County prosecutor’s office announced Thursday that 36-year-old Michaela Chism was charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Police say Chism’s son was found dead Wednesday inside the Kansas City home. Police say tests indicated the boy had amphetamines in his system. A probable cause document says Chism acknowledged that she consumed drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, while living at the home. Police say a 3-year-old child found inside the home also tested positive for amphetamines.

