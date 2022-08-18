In call with Israeli PM, Scholz condemns Holocaust denial

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told Israel’s Prime Minister that he condemns any attempts to deny or downplay the Holocaust. Scholz offered the reassurance after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sparked outrage during a visit to Berlin this week by accusing Israel of committing “50 Holocausts” against Palestinians over the years. Scholz was standing next to Abba and didn’t immediately react to the comment. His office said Scholz spoke by phone on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to discuss relations between their countries. Scholz’s spokesperson says “the chancellor emphasized that he sharply condemns any attempt to deny or relativize the Holocaust.”

