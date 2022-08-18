Husband sentenced to 65 years in Fitbit murder case

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of his wife in 2015 and after prosecutors say he gave statements to police that conflicted with data on her Fitbit. Richard Dabate, of Ellington, was convicted in May of murder and other charges. He was sentenced Thursday in state court in Rockville. Dabate says he is innocent and plans to appeal. Connie Dabate was killed in the couple’s home while their two young sons were in school. State police said her Fitbit data showed she was still moving around for an hour after the time her husband said an intruder shot her.

