How a pair of Hollywood stars powered a Welsh soccer team

LONDON (AP) — Two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, document their takeover of lower-league Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC in the new Netflix series, “Welcome to Wrexham.” Reynolds says he has fallen head-over-heels in love with the beautiful game — so much so that he schedules his life around Wrexham matches. Luckily, his wife, Blake Lively, shares his new interest — despite her initial worries about Reynold’s purchase. “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” star McElhenney sees “sports as storytelling,” and the pair wanted to put Wrexham on the world stage.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.