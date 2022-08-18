Graham appeals order to testify in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has formally appealed a judge’s order requiring him to testify before a special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally sought to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. A judge had ruled that the South Carolina Republican comply with prosecutors’ efforts to compel him to testify Aug. 23 about his phone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff after the election. Graham’s appeal was made Wednesday, the same day that another Trump associate, former campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani, spent roughly six hours before the special grand jury in Atlanta.

By KATE BRUMBACK and MEG KINNARD Associated Press

