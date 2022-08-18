Girl, 3, dies days after house explosion that killed father

WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old Missouri girl has died from injuries sustained in a gas explosion that killed her father and hurt her mother, two siblings and five other relatives. The family’s home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames on Monday, and the girl was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 175 miles northwest of Nashville. Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan says Tennessee officials notified the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri of the girl’s death on Thursday. He declined to release her name but identified her father as Corey Coleman, who died in the immediate aftermath of the blast.

