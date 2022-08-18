Finnish PM: No drugs, just lots of dancing at ‘wild’ party

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s prime minister has ruled out taking any drugs during a “wild” party in a private home. Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 36, added that she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down when partying. A leaked video shows six people dancing and mimicking a song in front of camera, including Marin. She told a Finnish broadcaster that she “partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang.” But she said she did “not use drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol” and everything was “perfectly legal.” It was unclear when the party was held. Marin — Finland’s youngest prime minister ever — said she spends her free time with friends just like others her age.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.