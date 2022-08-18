Colorado homeowner emptied pistol to kill bear that broke in

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado homeowner who was jolted awake last weekend when a bear broke into his home says that he emptied his pistol into the animal to kill it. Ken Mauldin woke up when his wife screamed in their home in the mountain town of Steamboat Springs. He says that he grabbed his pistol and fired a shot at the 400-pound bear in his dining room. Mauldin says he kept firing as the bear charged him before collapsing. His three children were downstairs in their rooms when the bear broke into the home by opening their unlocked front door and walking in. No family members were hurt.

By JESSE BEDAYN The Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.