Colombian rebels say they freed 6 soldiers ahead of talks

HAVANA (AP) — A Colombian guerrilla group says it has freed six captive soldiers in a goodwill gesture ahead of planned peace talks with the government of new President Gustavo Petro. The release of the soldiers was a “unilateral humanitarian gesture″ that recognized efforts by the Colombian government to facilitate the resumption of dialogue, said the rebel National Liberation Army, known by its Spanish acronym ELN. The Associated Press received the guerrilla statement on Thursday. It included images of the soldiers during their release, as several rebels in uniform stood nearby. Representatives of Petro and the ELN met last week in Cuba to explore the possibility of resuming talks.

