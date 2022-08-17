UN special envoy to Myanmar urges immediate halt to violence

BANGKOK (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, has met with the head of its military-installed government and urged a halt to all violence on her first visit to the strife-torn country. A statement from her office says she amplified a recent call by the U.N. Security Council for respect for human rights and the rule of law and the immediate cessation of all violence. State-run MRTV television confirmed her meeting with Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing but did not provide any details of the talks. Myanmar has been wracked by violent unrest since the army ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year.

