Prosecutors seek death penalty in Indiana officer’s slaying

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting a young Indiana police officer last month during an early morning traffic stop. Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings announced Wednesday that his office had consulted with relatives of slain Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, the Indiana attorney general’s office and prosecutors experienced in handling death penalty cases. He says it was a “unanimous decision” to pursue the death penalty against Carl Roy Webb Boards II. The 42-year-old Anderson man is charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in the 24-year-old officer’s July 31 slaying.

