Police: Investigation focused on Black separatist group

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a Georgia-based Black separatist group is being investigated by federal and local authorities for a range of possible criminal offenses. Fayetteville Police investigator Diana Snider testified Tuesday that the Black Hammer Party is being investigated for a range of possible criminal offenses including drug and gun offenses, kidnapping and human trafficking. Two members of the group have been charged with felonies relating to an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault in July. A federal indictment in Tampa, Florida, alleges the group is involved in an effort by a Russian citizen with Kremlin connections to pay fringe groups to make political protests.

