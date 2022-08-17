New Zealand family finds children’s bodies in abandoned bags
By NICK PERRY
Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Police in New Zealand say a family who bought abandoned goods from a storage unit discovered the bodies of two children hidden in suitcases. An investigator said the children were between 5 and 10 years old, had been dead for a number of years, and the suitcases had been in storage for at least three or four years. The identification procedures for the children were ongoing, but they have relatives living in New Zealand. Police contacted Interpol and other agencies overseas in a possible sign police may think potential suspects are now living abroad.