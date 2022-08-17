Measles outbreak in Zimbabwe kills 157 unvaccinated children

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Officials in Zimbabwe say a measles outbreak has killed 157 children, most of whom were unvaccinated due to their family’s religious beliefs. The measles outbreak was first reported in the eastern Manicaland province in April and has since spread to all parts of the country. Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said that at least 2,056 cases have been reported and virtually all of the deaths have been children who were not vaccinated. She said Zimbabwe’s Cabinet has invoked a law used to respond to disasters to deal with the outbreak. The government says it is embarking on a mass vaccination campaign targeting children between 6 months and 15 years and is engaging traditional and faith leaders to support the drive.

