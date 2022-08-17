Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia

LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man has been arrested for three separate shootings Wednesday along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Sheriff’s deputies in Georgia say 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested. Officials say he shot at vehicles along the highway in Montgomery, and Auburn, Alabama; and near Hogansville, Georgia. An Alabama man was seriously wounded in the Auburn shooting. No injuries were reported in the Georgia shooting. Brown was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after officials identified his Cadillac as the suspect vehicle using traffic cameras. Brown is charged in Georgia with aggravated assault, possessing a gun while committing a felony and first-degree criminal damage.

