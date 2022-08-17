Global vets in Pakistan for surgery on Karachi zoo elephants

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Veterinarians from a global animal welfare organization are in Pakistan for a series of surgeries on a pair of elephants at a zoo in the port city of Karachi. Vets from Four Paws had examined four elephants in Karachi during a previous visit last year and determined that one of the animals needs a “complicated” surgery to remove a damaged and infected tusk. They said at the time the second elephant has dental problems and a medical issue with a foot. The surgeries began on Wednesday and are expected to wrap up on Friday.

