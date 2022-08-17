Ethiopian rebels propose humanitarian truce amid drought
By CARA ANNA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An Ethiopian rebel group has proposed a humanitarian truce to facilitate assistance to hungry people in the country’s Oromia region as it warns of famine. The Oromo Liberation Army has been engaged in a deadly conflict with the Ethiopian government, which has labeled it a terror group. The OLA statement on Wednesday came as the Horn of Africa faces severe drought due to multiple seasons of failed rains as well as conflict in some areas. A spokesman for Ethiopia’s federal government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.