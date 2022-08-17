Entergy chairman and CEO to retire; successor as CEO chosen

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The chairman and CEO of a New Orleans-based utility is retiring and his successor as CEO has been chosen. Entergy Corp. is one of two Louisiana companies in the Fortune 500. It announced Wednesday that 62-year-old Leo Denault has announced plans to retire, and the board of directors has elected Chief Financial Officer Andrew Marsh to become CEO on Nov. 1. Denault has been with the company for 23 years and has been CEO since 2013. He will remain executive chairman of the board until his retirement in the first half of 2023. Kimberly Fontan will succeed Marsh as executive vice president and chief financial officer. She has been senior vice president and chief accounting officer since 2019.

