Egypt says central bank governor resigns amid economic woes
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s central bank governor resigned as the country has struggled to address its economic woes. That’s according to a statement Wednesday from President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi’s office. El-Sissi accepted the resignation of Tarek Amer and named him a presidential adviser. The brief statement offered no reason for Amer’s resignation. No replacement was immediately named. The central bank governor has been criticized over handling the country’s financial challenges which have seen the local currency slide against the U.S. dollar in recent months. The inflation also increased in recent months partly because of the repercussions of Russia’s war in Ukraine.