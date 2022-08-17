Canada minister: Not safe yet for Syrian refugees to go home

BEIRUT (AP) — A Canadian minister has warned during a visit to Lebanon that Syria is not yet safe for millions of refugees to start going back home. Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s minister of international development, spoke on Wednesday in Beirut, days after Lebanese officials announced a plan to start returning 15,000 Syrian refugees every month. More than 5 million Syrians fled their country when the conflict began 11 years ago, with most of them now living in neighboring countries Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan. Lebanon, which has taken in 1 million Syrians, is facing an economic meltdown and unprecedented financial crisis — and is eager to see the refugees return.

