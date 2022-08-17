Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric

ISLAMABAD (AP) — An Afghan resident and police say that a bombing at a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday’s attack, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power. A resident of the city’s Kher Khanna neighborhood said the mosque explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber. He added that more than 30 other people were wounded. The Italian Emergency hospital in Kabul said that at least 27 wounded civilians, including five children, were brought there from the bombing site.

