A look at the world’s skinniest skyscraper: Steinway Tower

NEW YORK (AP) — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world’s skinniest, in fact. New York architecture firm SHoP Architects designed Steinway Tower, which earns the title of “the most slender skyscraper in the world” due to its logic-defying ratio of width to height. The apartments in the 84-story residential tower range in cost as much as $66 million per unit and offer full views of the city. The tower is so tall and skinny that the luxury homes on the upper floors whip around by a few feet whenever the wind ramps up.

