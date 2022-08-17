2 ex-fraternity members get 6 weeks jail for hazing death

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Two former fraternity members in Ohio have been sentenced to six weeks in jail over the hazing death of a student. The two men were convicted of hazing-related misdemeanor counts. They had been acquitted in May of more serious charges, including involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide. Twenty-four-year-old Troy Henricksen had been convicted of hazing and failure to comply with underage alcohol laws. He was sentenced Wednesday to 42 days in jail and 28 days of house arrest. Twenty-one-year-old Jacob Krinn was convicted of obstruction of official business, hazing and failure to comply. He was also sentenced to 42 days in jail.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.