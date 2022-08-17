2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal manages the Rustic Inn in Fort Lauderdale and knew the customer well. He says they’ve served billions of raw oysters over the years and this man was just unlucky. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks about 100 such deaths each year. The risk is clearly advertised, and experts say it increases in the summer months when oysters are harvested from warmer water more prone to carry bacteria.

