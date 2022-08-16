UN special envoy to Myanmar arrives on inaugural visit

BANGKOK (AP) — United Nations special envoy Noeleen Heyzer has arrived in Myanmar on her first mission to the country since her appointment last year. Her visits follows a call by the U.N. Security Council for an immediate end to all forms of violence there and unimpeded humanitarian access to those affected by the strife. Myanmar’s MRTV state television reported that Heyzer was welcomed by Foreign Ministry officials. A U.N. spokesperson says Heyzer will focus on addressing the deteriorating situation in Myanmar. It wasn’t immediately known if Heyzer will meet the leader of Myanmar’s military government or with the country’s ousted civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who is being held in prison.

