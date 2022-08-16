Scientists say new climate law is likely to reduce warming

WASHINGTON (AP) — Climate scientists say the new spending package that President Biden just signed will trim future warming a bit. The president Tuesday signed a climate law that include $375 billion in incentives to produce clean energy, as part of an overall budget bill. The head of the science-oriented Climate Action Tracker calls it the biggest thing to ever happen to the U.S. on climate policy. He calculates that American emissions of carbon dioxide will now drop by as much as 42% compared to 2005 levels. That’s not quite meeting the U.S. goal of cutting carbon pollution in half by end of the decade.

