Reports: Turkish airstrike in north Syria kills at least 11

BEIRUT (AP) — An opposition war monitor and a Kurdish media outlet say Turkey has carried out an airstrike in northern Syria near its border killing at least 11 people, including Syrian government soldiers. The attack happened just west of the northern town of Kobani and comes amid tensions in northern Syria between U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters and Turkey-backed opposition gunmen. There was no immediate official comment from Syria or Turkey. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory, an opposition war monitor, said the Turkish airstrike killed 11 people, adding that it was not immediately clear if they were all Syrian soldiers. It said eight people were also wounded.

