‘Pop Idol’ and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41

LONDON (AP) — British singer and performer Darius Campbell Danesh has died at age 41. His family said Tuesday that he was found unresponsive in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota on Aug. 11 and pronounced dead by the local medical examiners’ office. The family says the cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. Cambell Danesh shot to fame in 2001 on the realuty-talent show “Pop Idol” and topped British music charts the following year with his single “Colourblind.” He went on to a successful career in stage musicals, with roles in productions of “Chicago,” “Guys and Dolls” and “Gone With the Wind.” In 2010, he won another reality show, “Popstar to Operastar.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.