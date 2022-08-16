Oklahoma governor grants 60-day reprieve to Richard Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is granting death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order Tuesday delaying Glossip’s execution that was scheduled for Sept. 22. Glossip asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals for a new evidentiary hearing following the release of an independent investigation by a Houston law firm that raised new questions about his guilt. The report from Reed Smith did not find any definitive proof of Glossip’s innocence, but raised concerns about lost or destroyed evidence and a detective asking leading questions to Glossip’s co-defendant, Justin Sneed.

