Norway group wants to erect statue of euthanized walrus

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A private fundraising campaign is underway in Norway to erect a statue of a walrus that was euthanized after authorities concluded the massive marine mammal posed a risk to humans. Known affectionately to fans as Freya, the walrus became a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord in recent weeks despite warnings from officials that people should refrain posing for pictures with the animal. The citizens’ group behind the online fundraising drive said in its appeal for donations, “The shooting of Freya has a strong negative signal effect that we in Norway, and especially Oslo, are not able to provide living space for wild animals.” As of Tuesday afternoon, the group had raised 156,409 kroner ($16,143).

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.