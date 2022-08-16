North Dakota board to reconsider nixing Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s largest city will reconsider its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before each of its meetings, after the move drew harsh criticism and threats of retaliation by some conservative state lawmakers. Fargo Board of Education President Dr. Tracie Newman told board members in a memo that she believes the pledge should be reinstated because the onslaught of “negative local and national feedback” could cost time and resources ahead of the new school year. She called a special meeting for Thursday. The board voted 7-2 last week to nix a previous board edict that started in April to repeat the pledge before each meeting.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.