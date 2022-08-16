New York judge sides with Cuomo in dispute over book deal

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge has ruled in favor of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and against a state ethics commission that wanted him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book. The Joint Commission on Public Ethics initially approved Cuomo’s request to write a book in 2020, but later withdrew the approval. It alleged Cuomo violated ethics guidelines by abusing his position for personal benefit. Cuomo sued, saying the commission was biased against him and violated his due process rights. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul disbanded the commission this year. It isn’t clear whether the new commission will continue trying to claw back Cuomo’s book money.

