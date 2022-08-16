Leaders of Ukraine, Turkey and UN to meet Thursday in Lviv

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in western Ukraine. Turkish and U.N. officials said Tuesday the leaders will review the deal allowing Ukrainian grain to be shipped to world markets to help alleviate the global grain crisis and discuss diplomatic ways to end the six-month-old war. The U.N. says they will also talk about the situation at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and a U.N. fact-finding mission to investigate the killings at the Olenivka prison in a separatist region of eastern Ukraine.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.