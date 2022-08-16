Jury to hear opening statements at R Kelly trial in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Opening statements are giving prosecutors and R. Kelly’s attorneys their first chance to address jurors directly about charges that accuse the R&B singer of enticing minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial. Both the prosecution and Kelly’s legal team told the judge they would like about an hour each on Wednesday for their respective openings. The evidentiary stage of the trial is is expect to last about a month. Lawyers for two Kelly co-defendants will also address jurors before the government begins calling witnesses. Prosecutors haven’t said who they will call first.

By MICHAEL TARM and DON BABWIN Associated Press

