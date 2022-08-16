Indian court urged to settle issues that led to FIFA ban

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court is expected to take up a government plea to settle issues that led to the national soccer federation’s suspension by FIFA and the possible loss of its hosting rights for the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October. FIFA’s decision to suspended the All India Football Federation follows the Supreme Court of India’s appointment of a three-member Committee of Administrators to manage the affairs of the soccer federation and to conduct elections under a new constitution by the end of August. A top government law officer has urged the court to take up the matter urgently.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.