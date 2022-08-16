Former Australia PM says secret powers were needed in crisis

SYDNEY (AP) — Scott Morrison says giving himself extra powers when he was Australia’s prime minister was necessary during the coronavirus crisis as criticism rose the moves were deceptive and undemocratic. Current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is seeking an opinion from the solicitor-general on the legality of some of Morrison’s moves. Many of Morrison’s own colleagues were blindsided by his decision to secretly appoint himself to five ministerial roles. Some have called for him to resign from Parliament, where he is now an opposition lawmaker after losing the general election to Albanese earlier this year. Morrison said he’d rather be criticized for overstepping the mark than for not taking action.

