Family seeks federal inquiry into Georgia drug raid death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The family of a Georgia woman killed by gunfire last year as sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at her cousin’s home are asking the Justice Department to investigate. Attorneys for 37-year-old Latoya James’ family say the case bears striking similarities to the 2020 drug raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Federal charges stemming from Taylor’s death were announced earlier this month. James was killed in May 2021 when gunfire erupted between her cousin and Camden County deputies who forced entry into the cousin’s home. The deputies had a drug warrant. Local District Attorney Keith Higgins decided not to prosecute the deputies.

