Estonia removes Soviet-era monument, citing public order

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Estonia is removing a Soviet-era monument in a border town in Estonia’s Russian-speaking part with the Baltic country’s prime minister saying it represents a risk for public order. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas says that “no one wants to see our militant and hostile neighbor foment tensions in our home” and the government won’t allow Russia “to use the past to disturb the peace in Estonia.” The dismantling of a replica of a Soviet tank atop a monument commemorating the Soviet soldiers who died freeing Estonia from Germany during World War II was underway Tuesday. The relocation of another Soviet war memorial, from a city park led to days of rioting in 2007.

