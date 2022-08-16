AP interview: Census director aims to restore trust in count

The next U.S. census isn’t until 2030, but already Census Bureau leaders are looking for ways to adapt to a roiled civic climate that only seems to be getting more contentious. So this week they are issuing a call for public recommendations to make sure everyone is counted in the next once-a-decade U.S. head count that determines political power and federal funding. Census Bureau Director Robert Santos told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the statistical agency plans to start its outreach efforts with hard-to-reach communities earlier, rather than just before the count.

