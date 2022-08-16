Amazon to raise seller fees for holidays amid rising costs

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is raising charges on third-party sellers again —- this time adding a holiday fee for merchants who use the company’s fulfillment services to pack and ship items to customers. According to a notice the company sent to merchants on Tuesday, sellers will be hit with an average fee of $0.35 per item sold using Amazon’s fulfillment services from Oct. 15 to Jan. 14. The price hikes will take effect in the U.S. and Canada and add to other fees sellers have to pay, including the company’s 5% “fuel and inflation” surcharge that took effect in April. Last week, the U.S. Postal Service also filed a notice for a temporary holiday price hike.

