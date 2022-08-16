AGs: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The top law enforcement officials in a handful of states and the District of Columbia say a Maryland lender deceived customers by tacking on insurance coverage to loans that most borrowers had no idea about. The lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Washington alleges that Mariner Finance pressured its sales force to “add on” additional insurance coverage for customers seeking personal and other loans. The suit seeks restitution for consumers as well as civil penalties and the repayment of profits among other consequences. A voicemail and email left with Mariner Finance have not been returned.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.